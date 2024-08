Lawnmower tractors stolen for €30,000

Customers' machines also disappeared

The initially unknown perpetrators proceeded in a targeted manner. One after the other, hand lawnmowers, lawnmower tractors and the mowing unit for a large tractor were made available for removal. The gang presumably drove up in a small truck so that they could remove all the stolen goods in a single load. The loot also included lawnmower tractors and gardening equipment that customers had brought to the warehouse in Horitschon for servicing or repair.