Blau-Weiß Linz against SK Rapid from 5pm LIVE

Rapid don't have much time to reflect after their first defeat of the season. However, coach Robert Klauß described the fact that the next trip to Linz to face Blau-Weiß after the 2-1 defeat in Braga this weekend as a stroke of luck. "That's exactly the good thing about playing every three days. You immediately have the chance to get a positive result and start the week with a good feeling," said the German before the flight home from Portugal on Friday morning.
Rotation at Rapid
In front of a sold-out crowd in Linz, the Viennese team will once again rotate. It should come as no surprise that Dion Beljo and Lukas Grgic will be used. The Croatian striker first missed a huge chance in Braga before being sent off for tactical reasons after his midfield colleague was shown a red card less than ten minutes later. "I think it's good for them to be able to play again straight away. It's important to get other thoughts in your head," said Klauß.
Rapid can conquer first place at the Donaulände after the successful start to the season, as Salzburg are without a game. For the Hütteldorfer, the European Cup week would also have given them the chance to make up the game later, just like the leaders in the Champions League qualifiers. Klauß decided against it, pointing to the usual rhythm. "Regenerate and see who is fresh," is the program for the tune-up against the blue and white. The memories of the steel city are good: almost exactly a year ago, the trip to the then promoted team ended with a 5:0 away win.
Man United man makes his debut for BW Linz
Blau-Weiß have picked up four points in the three rounds so far. Following Nicolas Schmid's move to England, the Upper Austrians have a new man in the backline. The 20-year-old Radek Vitek has been loaned out from Manchester United. The Czech, who is almost two meters tall, impressed in training this week. "He makes a very good impression, not only on the pitch, but also as a person," said Gerald Scheiblehner. The BW coach was full of roses for their opponents. Rapid are currently the "team of the moment" in the Bundesliga. The entire sporting management at the Viennese club is working extremely successfully. "You get the feeling that a team is working there, not just on the pitch, but also all around."
Scheiblehner watched the game in Braga from the TV screen. He saw the opposite of a mental setback for the Viennese. "Even the defeat yesterday probably feels like a victory," said the ex-professional on Friday, referring to the long period of being outnumbered. But Scheiblehner announced that the blue-and-whites will not be scared: "We are aware of how strong Rapid are, but also that we are strong. Our goal is to win the game."
Former Rapid player Martin Moormann hoped for heavy legs at his former club: "I do believe that fatigue plays a role. But we have to perform at our best to take something home."
