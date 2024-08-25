Blau-Weiß Linz against SK Rapid from 5pm LIVE

Man United man makes his debut for BW Linz

Blau-Weiß have picked up four points in the three rounds so far. Following Nicolas Schmid's move to England, the Upper Austrians have a new man in the backline. The 20-year-old Radek Vitek has been loaned out from Manchester United. The Czech, who is almost two meters tall, impressed in training this week. "He makes a very good impression, not only on the pitch, but also as a person," said Gerald Scheiblehner. The BW coach was full of roses for their opponents. Rapid are currently the "team of the moment" in the Bundesliga. The entire sporting management at the Viennese club is working extremely successfully. "You get the feeling that a team is working there, not just on the pitch, but also all around."