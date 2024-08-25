Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Bundesliga in the ticker

Blau-Weiß Linz against SK Rapid from 5pm LIVE

Nachrichten
25.08.2024 05:11

4th round of the Austrian Bundesliga: Blau-Weiß Linz take on SK Rapid. The match starts at 5pm. We report live, see ticker below.

comment0 Kommentare

Here is the live ticker:

Rapid don't have much time to reflect after their first defeat of the season. However, coach Robert Klauß described the fact that the next trip to Linz to face Blau-Weiß after the 2-1 defeat in Braga this weekend as a stroke of luck. "That's exactly the good thing about playing every three days. You immediately have the chance to get a positive result and start the week with a good feeling," said the German before the flight home from Portugal on Friday morning. 

Rapid coach Robert Klauß (Bild: APA Pool/APA/MAX SLOVENCIK)
Rapid coach Robert Klauß
(Bild: APA Pool/APA/MAX SLOVENCIK)

Rotation at Rapid
In front of a sold-out crowd in Linz, the Viennese team will once again rotate. It should come as no surprise that Dion Beljo and Lukas Grgic will be used. The Croatian striker first missed a huge chance in Braga before being sent off for tactical reasons after his midfield colleague was shown a red card less than ten minutes later. "I think it's good for them to be able to play again straight away. It's important to get other thoughts in your head," said Klauß.

Rapid can conquer first place at the Donaulände after the successful start to the season, as Salzburg are without a game. For the Hütteldorfer, the European Cup week would also have given them the chance to make up the game later, just like the leaders in the Champions League qualifiers. Klauß decided against it, pointing to the usual rhythm. "Regenerate and see who is fresh," is the program for the tune-up against the blue and white. The memories of the steel city are good: almost exactly a year ago, the trip to the then promoted team ended with a 5:0 away win.

Man United man makes his debut for BW Linz
Blau-Weiß have picked up four points in the three rounds so far. Following Nicolas Schmid's move to England, the Upper Austrians have a new man in the backline. The 20-year-old Radek Vitek has been loaned out from Manchester United. The Czech, who is almost two meters tall, impressed in training this week. "He makes a very good impression, not only on the pitch, but also as a person," said Gerald Scheiblehner. The BW coach was full of roses for their opponents. Rapid are currently the "team of the moment" in the Bundesliga. The entire sporting management at the Viennese club is working extremely successfully. "You get the feeling that a team is working there, not just on the pitch, but also all around."

Scheiblehner watched the game in Braga from the TV screen. He saw the opposite of a mental setback for the Viennese. "Even the defeat yesterday probably feels like a victory," said the ex-professional on Friday, referring to the long period of being outnumbered. But Scheiblehner announced that the blue-and-whites will not be scared: "We are aware of how strong Rapid are, but also that we are strong. Our goal is to win the game."

BW coach Gerald Scheiblehner (Bild: GEPA pictures)
BW coach Gerald Scheiblehner
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Former Rapid player Martin Moormann hoped for heavy legs at his former club: "I do believe that fatigue plays a role. But we have to perform at our best to take something home."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf