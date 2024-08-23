Vorteilswelt
Investigations ongoing

Terror plans: suspects’ pre-trial detention extended

Nachrichten
23.08.2024 14:53

The pre-trial detention of the suspects involved in the alleged plans to attack the Taylor Swift concerts at Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium was extended on Friday, according to court spokeswoman Christina Salzborn. Beran A. (19) and his younger accomplices are being investigated for terrorist association and criminal organization.

The 19-year-old with North Macedonian roots is said to have joined the terror militia "Islamic State" (IS) and sworn allegiance to the new IS leader on July 7. He allegedly planned to drive a car with flashing lights close to the Happel Stadium on August 8 or 9 in order to kill Taylor Swift fans there. He was arrested on August 7. His lawyer emphasizes that he has not confessed. "There are probably mental problems. He may have dropped out of school because of them. He was unfit for the army," says defense lawyer Werner Tomanek.

Beran A. (see photo on the right) and the two other suspects had their pre-trial detention extended.
Beran A. (see photo on the right) and the two other suspects had their pre-trial detention extended.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/APA/Eva Manhart, zVg)

Another suspect, a 17-year-old with Turkish-Croatian roots, was arrested on the same day. He worked at the Happel Stadium, but denies any connection to the attack plans.

Was in the circle of Beran A. 
The pre-trial detention of an 18-year-old, who is said to be in the 19-year-old's circle of influence, was also extended. The two were personally acquainted, but only knew each other in passing. The Iraqi was discovered through Beran A., whose entourage was meticulously investigated after his arrest. The 18-year-old is also likely to be an IS sympathizer.

He is said to have possessed IS propaganda material and shared it on social media and also swore allegiance to IS. However, there is no evidence that the 18-year-old was involved in the 19-year-old's attack plans or even knew about them.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

