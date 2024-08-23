Terror plans: suspects’ pre-trial detention extended

The 19-year-old with North Macedonian roots is said to have joined the terror militia "Islamic State" (IS) and sworn allegiance to the new IS leader on July 7. He allegedly planned to drive a car with flashing lights close to the Happel Stadium on August 8 or 9 in order to kill Taylor Swift fans there. He was arrested on August 7. His lawyer emphasizes that he has not confessed. "There are probably mental problems. He may have dropped out of school because of them. He was unfit for the army," says defense lawyer Werner Tomanek.