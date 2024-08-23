Rolling danger
Desolate articulated truck was on the road with loose tires
As soon as a Slovenian articulated lorry drove past, police officers in Klagenfurt noticed on Thursday that something was wrong with the vehicle. During a check, the most serious defects were discovered, which made the truck a real rolling danger.
During heavy goods vehicle checks carried out in Klagenfurt at around 12 noon on Thursday, a Slovenian articulated lorry rolled past the police officers, who immediately recognized that something was wrong with the vehicle.
An inspection revealed abnormalities in one of the twin tires and a squeaking noise in this area. "Furthermore, one wheel bolt was completely torn off. Some of the other wheel bolts were about to fall off and could be moved by hand. For this reason, the twin tire was already so loose that detachment from the axle could not be ruled out or was even probable," the police said. In addition, several pieces of damage were found on the rim.
On the road with almost 28 tons
The articulated truck, which was on its way to the district of St. Veit an der Glan with a total weight of 27,900 kilograms, was a real danger. "The onward journey was prohibited and the license plates and registration certificate were taken away immediately. The Slovenian truck driver will be reported to the police," said a police officer.
