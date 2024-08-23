Vorteilswelt
Rolling danger

Desolate articulated truck was on the road with loose tires

Nachrichten
23.08.2024 11:00

As soon as a Slovenian articulated lorry drove past, police officers in Klagenfurt noticed on Thursday that something was wrong with the vehicle. During a check, the most serious defects were discovered, which made the truck a real rolling danger. 

comment0 Kommentare

During heavy goods vehicle checks carried out in Klagenfurt at around 12 noon on Thursday, a Slovenian articulated lorry rolled past the police officers, who immediately recognized that something was wrong with the vehicle. 

One wheel bolt on the articulated truck was completely torn off, the others were loose. (Bild: LPD Kärnten)
One wheel bolt on the articulated truck was completely torn off, the others were loose.
(Bild: LPD Kärnten)

An inspection revealed abnormalities in one of the twin tires and a squeaking noise in this area. "Furthermore, one wheel bolt was completely torn off. Some of the other wheel bolts were about to fall off and could be moved by hand. For this reason, the twin tire was already so loose that detachment from the axle could not be ruled out or was even probable," the police said. In addition, several pieces of damage were found on the rim.

On the road with almost 28 tons
The articulated truck, which was on its way to the district of St. Veit an der Glan with a total weight of 27,900 kilograms, was a real danger. "The onward journey was prohibited and the license plates and registration certificate were taken away immediately. The Slovenian truck driver will be reported to the police," said a police officer. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Manuela Karner
Manuela Karner
