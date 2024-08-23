Under pressure from the EU:
Apple gives users more freedom with standard apps
Under pressure from the European Union (EU), Apple is giving users more freedom when choosing apps. In future, they will be able to choose an Internet browser other than Apple's "Safari" as the default, the iPhone provider announced on Thursday.
For this purpose, they will be presented with a list of twelve programs in random order, from which users will have to select one.
Apple will also offer a separate settings menu in which customers can define their default applications for phone calls, password management and the like. They will also be able to remove previously undeletable Apple apps such as Camera, Photos or Safari from their devices. Only the programs for phone calls and settings would remain exempt from this.
The planned changes are a reaction to the European Digital Markets Act (DMA). Among other things, this law obliges technology companies to open up their platforms to the competition. Apple has therefore already relaxed the requirements for the distribution of software via the App Store and granted third-party providers access to its technology for contactless payment by cell phone. Violations of the DMA could result in penalties of up to ten percent of annual global sales.
