Start of construction for modernization at Gastein train station

Bad Gastein is just the beginning of extensive modernization work by ÖBB in the Gastein Valley. Over the next few years, the line will be prepared step by step for the requirements of high-level long-distance traffic. While the Tauern Tunnel will be modernized and viaducts, culverts and noise barriers will be renovated, the two railroad stations in Bad Hofgastein and Dorfgastein will also become more attractive for passengers.