Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Just the beginning

Start of construction for modernization at Gastein train station

Nachrichten
22.08.2024 23:00

Bad Gastein railroad station is getting fit for the future: construction has started. ÖBB, the state and the municipality are investing 18 million euros. The work is extensive: from a new elevator to adjustments to the platforms. 

comment0 Kommentare

The work will continue until July 2025. Guests will then have a modern and barrier-free station at their disposal.

The most important changes at a glance:

 - New elevator systems, passenger information, monitors, loudspeakers, lighting, tactile guidance system and route guidance for accessibility
- Adjustments to platform lengths (conversion of the island platform for high-level long-distance services) - Renewal of the passenger passageway
- Renovation of toilet facilities and waiting room in the main building - Adjustments to the tracks, adaptation of the overhead line system for safe rail operations
- Repositioning and making the P&R facility more attractive
- Redesign of the station forecourt with bus terminal to optimize public transport connections

Bad Gastein is just the beginning of extensive modernization work by ÖBB in the Gastein Valley. Over the next few years, the line will be prepared step by step for the requirements of high-level long-distance traffic. While the Tauern Tunnel will be modernized and viaducts, culverts and noise barriers will be renovated, the two railroad stations in Bad Hofgastein and Dorfgastein will also become more attractive for passengers.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf