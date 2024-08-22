Just the beginning
Start of construction for modernization at Gastein train station
Bad Gastein railroad station is getting fit for the future: construction has started. ÖBB, the state and the municipality are investing 18 million euros. The work is extensive: from a new elevator to adjustments to the platforms.
The work will continue until July 2025. Guests will then have a modern and barrier-free station at their disposal.
The most important changes at a glance:
- New elevator systems, passenger information, monitors, loudspeakers, lighting, tactile guidance system and route guidance for accessibility
- Adjustments to platform lengths (conversion of the island platform for high-level long-distance services) - Renewal of the passenger passageway
- Renovation of toilet facilities and waiting room in the main building - Adjustments to the tracks, adaptation of the overhead line system for safe rail operations
- Repositioning and making the P&R facility more attractive
- Redesign of the station forecourt with bus terminal to optimize public transport connections
Bad Gastein is just the beginning of extensive modernization work by ÖBB in the Gastein Valley. Over the next few years, the line will be prepared step by step for the requirements of high-level long-distance traffic. While the Tauern Tunnel will be modernized and viaducts, culverts and noise barriers will be renovated, the two railroad stations in Bad Hofgastein and Dorfgastein will also become more attractive for passengers.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.