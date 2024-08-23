Victoria Swarovski was sent to the desert

Lisa-Marie Marolt prefers to stay in the background. However, the younger sister of model and TV star Larissa Marolt has become a star designer with her creations for the Kitzbühel fashion label Sportalm. She has been spicing up the traditional brand's creations with her ideas since 2017. "It wasn't actually planned that I would go into traditional costume after my fashion studies. It just happened. From an unsolicited application," says Lisa-Marie Marolt.