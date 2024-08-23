For fashion shoot
Victoria Swarovski was sent to the desert
From today, the "fesch" fashion fair will take place in the Brandboxx. Prominent names are behind the creations on show there.
Traditional costume is cool, young and popular for every occasion! You can see this for yourself from today at the "fesch" traditional costume fashion fair in the Brandboxx. Not only modern fabrics and cuts, but also prominent (co-)designers play a big part in the hip image change.
Victoria Swarovski, for example, is responsible for the new Krüger Dirndl collection. This is not the first collaboration between the crystal heiress and the German traditional costume brand. In the past, fashion collaborations have already proved to be a complete success. Victoria Swarovski's secret: attention to detail and careful selection of fabrics and cuts. This is particularly evident in the upcoming collection with colorful African patterns and colors.
African desert served as design inspiration
Swarovski probably drew its inspiration from the Namibian desert. It is no coincidence that the campaign was also photographed in Namibia. Swarovski was on vacation there last year and stayed at the Gmundner Lodge.
Bergdoktor daughter Ronja Forcher prefers the traditional. "The inspiration for my first dirndl collection was simply the joy of life," says the actress. The result is a range of high-quality dirndls with colorful patterns and buttons handmade in Austria. Forcher appeals to a broad target group: The dresses are available in sizes 34 to 50.
Lisa-Marie Marolt prefers to stay in the background. However, the younger sister of model and TV star Larissa Marolt has become a star designer with her creations for the Kitzbühel fashion label Sportalm. She has been spicing up the traditional brand's creations with her ideas since 2017. "It wasn't actually planned that I would go into traditional costume after my fashion studies. It just happened. From an unsolicited application," says Lisa-Marie Marolt.
She finds inspiration when traveling, in architecture and at flea markets, for example. Her latest collection reflects the flair of the south of France, as well as Vichy patterns reinterpreted in pastel shades. It is important to her that her creations can be worn timelessly.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.