Playing deaf and dumb to scam donations

It could hardly be more brazen: three Romanians (22, 22, 44), all unemployed and with criminal records, posed as "deaf-mute" fundraisers in order to take money from the pockets of elderly and kind-hearted people. According to the public prosecutor's office, the trio operated in at least four federal states between October 2023 and March 2024: Lower Austria, Styria, Tyrol and Salzburg. The criminals approached their victims on the street or on their doorstep, displaying a note stating that they were collecting money for the "Provincial Association for Disabled and Deaf and Dumb Children" so that this fictitious association could open a center for the disabled.