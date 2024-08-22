Romanians sentenced
Playing deaf and dumb to scam donations
Three Romanians targeted the empathy and kind-heartedness of elderly and infirm people: they pretended to be deaf and pretend to be collecting donations. They pocketed the money. And some donors were also robbed.
It could hardly be more brazen: three Romanians (22, 22, 44), all unemployed and with criminal records, posed as "deaf-mute" fundraisers in order to take money from the pockets of elderly and kind-hearted people. According to the public prosecutor's office, the trio operated in at least four federal states between October 2023 and March 2024: Lower Austria, Styria, Tyrol and Salzburg. The criminals approached their victims on the street or on their doorstep, displaying a note stating that they were collecting money for the "Provincial Association for Disabled and Deaf and Dumb Children" so that this fictitious association could open a center for the disabled.
Four of the nine victims were also robbed
The donation story was, of course, a lie. However, nine people full of empathy pulled out their wallets and gave the supposed deaf people small amounts of money: around 200 euros in total. Meanwhile, the victims were also robbed: The Romanians were also able to steal cash and valuables from the victims of four out of nine people.
An extensive confession and an "I'm sorry" was heard from all three men on Thursday at the trial in Salzburg Regional Court. One of the three answered Judge Günther Nocker's "why" question with: "There wasn't enough money." The judge, on the other hand, emphasized: "They specifically targeted elderly and infirm people." Nocker noted that the victims also included people in minimum pension.
In any case, all three donation tricksters now want to make up for the damage, they said in the regional court. The judge found all three guilty of fraud and theft as part of a criminal organization: two Romanians must each serve one year in prison, the third will serve five months - legally binding.
