Mönchengladbach – Leverkusen from 20:30 LIVE
The champions open the German Bundesliga today. Double winners Bayer Leverkusen host Mönchengladbach, one of the self-confident challengers, at Borussia-Park. Kick-off is at 8.30 pm, we will be reporting live (see ticker below).
"Adrenaline is back"
"The adrenaline is back," said Leverkusen's master coach Xabi Alonso after last weekend's successful Super Cup thriller against runners-up VfB Stuttgart. The defending champions have thus set the tone for an exciting start to the season.
"This match against the champions, cup winners and Europa League finalists is of international interest and a great opportunity for us to test ourselves," said Gladbach president Rainer Bonhof. "I think it's a good idea to open the season with a Friday night game to draw attention to the start of the Bundesliga."
Far from tired of the title
Leverkusen return to league action on the back of a long run of success and are far from title fatigue. Experts see Alonso's team right back at the top. "This is a clear signal to the competition that we haven't lost our hunger," said Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky after the penalty shoot-out win against Stuttgart. 34 Bundesliga matches, six in the DFB Cup and the Super Cup - Leverkusen have not lost in 41 competitive matches at national level.
Nevertheless, the Leverkusen coach rejects the role of favorite. "For me, that's FC Bayern Munich. Our goal is to stay in the top 4. That's realistic," said Alonso. The Spaniard has all players on board apart from Exequiel Palacios. "There is a lot of anticipation. The atmosphere is always great in Mönchengladbach and we have more than 5,000 fans with us," said the 42-year-old.
"Not a hill, but a mountain"
Gladbach, who have already played a few of their opening games of the season against FC Bayern, are also looking forward to the big stage and want to show that they are better than last season, which was disappointing for them. "When Bayer come to us on Friday evening, it can't be a hill, but a mountain that the Leverkusen team have to climb. We will do everything we can to win this game," Borussia's sporting director Roland Virkus told the "Rheinische Post" at the Bundesliga summit.
Coach Gerardo Seoane is in a better position in his second season than he was a year ago. Three experienced players have been signed in the form of Austrian Kevin Stöger, Tim Kleindienst and Philipp Sander. Bonhof: "I believe that we have made a good choice with the new line-up."
