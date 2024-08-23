Mönchengladbach – Leverkusen from 20:30 LIVE

"Not a hill, but a mountain"

Gladbach, who have already played a few of their opening games of the season against FC Bayern, are also looking forward to the big stage and want to show that they are better than last season, which was disappointing for them. "When Bayer come to us on Friday evening, it can't be a hill, but a mountain that the Leverkusen team have to climb. We will do everything we can to win this game," Borussia's sporting director Roland Virkus told the "Rheinische Post" at the Bundesliga summit.