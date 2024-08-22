Difficult situation
Professional fishermen on the brink of extinction
Lake Constance fish, the fishermen's food source, are suffering from the massive decline in nutrients in the lake, the increase in invasive species and cormorants. Some professional fishermen have already given up, others are facing major challenges.
With a total catch of 19 tons in 2023, Lake Constance fishermen recorded their worst catch result since records began for the third year in a row - and things are not looking too rosy this year either. The number of full licenses has fallen from 15 to seven in Vorarlberg alone over the past ten years. The few remaining professional fishing families are fighting to preserve their family businesses.
Nutrient-poor lake
The main reason for the precarious situation of Lake Constance fishermen is the loss of the bread fish whitefish as well as low catches of other important species such as perch. Lake Constance fish are suffering from the massive decline in nutrients in the lake, the increase in invasive species and the cormorants, whose diet is dominated by grazing animals. The birds eat over 300,000 kilograms of fish per year on Lake Constance alone.
In order to counteract the negative trend, professional fishermen believe that not only measures against the fish predator are needed, but a whole package of measures. In their view, the year-round protection of whitefish, which has been in place since the beginning of the year, has proved successful. However, it will take several years for the measures to take effect and have a noticeable impact on catches.
