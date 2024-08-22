Short intermezzo
Automatically saved draft
The start of the weekend will be wonderfully sunny and midsummery, but from Sunday we are in for a cooler spell. Thunderstorms are also expected with the cold front. After that, the weather will improve again.
Friday will be extremely sunny. A few spring clouds will form in the mountains in the afternoon, but the tendency to shower will remain very low even in the high mountains. The wind will be weak to moderate, mainly from the east to south. Early temperatures: nine to 17 degrees, daily highs: 27 to 33 degrees.
Saturday will be very sunny: mostly only a few thin, high clouds will interrupt the blue sky. The wind will blow moderately, and quite briskly on the eastern edge of the Alps, from east to south. Early temperatures: twelve to 20 degrees, daytime highs: 29 to 35 degrees.
On Sunday , the bathing fun will finally come to an end: a cold front will hit the country from the west. In the eastern half of the country and in the south, it will be mostly sunny into the afternoon, but from Vorarlberg to Upper Austria, local rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the morning. In the afternoon and evening, they will become more frequent from the west and spread eastwards.
Locally, there may be heavy downpours or thunderstorms, and squalls are also possible. The wind will blow weakly to moderately, but with the showers and thunderstorms it will freshen up briskly at times from the west to northwest. Daytime highs from west to east will be between 23 and 34 degrees.
There will be a lot of clouds along the northern side of the Alps on Monday , with intermittent rain showers. Towards the east, the clouds will clear during the day and make way for sunshine. In the south, the sun will stay out the longest. The wind will blow moderately to briskly from the north, especially in the east. Early temperatures: 13 to 19 degrees, highs: 21 to 29 degrees.
The changeable interlude is likely to come to an end on Tuesday: With rising air pressure, very sunny weather will prevail in most parts of the country. Showers or thunderstorms will only be localized and rare, at least they will be limited to the mountains. Daytime highs of 23 to 29 degrees should not stand in the way of a visit to the pool.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.