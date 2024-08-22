Swift breaks her silence
A Vienna post at last: fans moved and angry
Two weeks after her Vienna concerts had to be canceled due to terror plans becoming public, Taylor Swift has finally addressed her fans with a message. And they reacted with mixed feelings.
The message from Taylor Swift, which her fans had to wait two weeks for, was received with a great deal of emotion by Swifties around the world.
On Thursday night, the megastar spoke out for the first time about the cancellation of the Vienna concerts, explaining that it had been "devastating" for her and that the decision had filled her with "fear and guilt".
Likes from celebrities, Swifties moved to tears
While the Instagram post with Swift's moving words was liked by numerous fans - including celebrities such as Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne and Kate Hudson, but also Austro stars such as ORF star Martina Reuter - as a sign of appreciation, there was a lot of positive feedback from the Swifties, especially on X.
And some Swifties even shed a tear at the words of their idol. "Uuuuand I'm sobbing again. There really is no one better than Taylor Swift. I owe her everything," explained one Swift follower. Another said: "Taylor is the best - and it's not even close."
Other fans paid tribute to Swift for her candid words. One Swiftie wrote: "I'm glad she finally spoke out. I wish more artists were this open with their concerns. Not an easy decision to make."
"Hurts my heart"
Another fan, on the other hand, showed great sympathy for the megastar. "It hurts my heart for Taylor that she felt so much guilt about Vienna. You can tell from this message that it touched her deeply and her biggest priority was to keep people safe," he wrote.
And at the same time spoke from the soul of many other Swifties by continuing: "Seriously, those who hate her for not speaking out immediately should be ashamed of themselves."
Fans angry with critics
Because the positive response from fans was also mixed with a lot of anger on Thursday. However, not at Swift and her "belated" message after the Vienna cancellation, but at her critics. Over the past two weeks, the singer's silence on the canceled concerts has been repeatedly denounced.
Other Swifties have now also found harsh words for the Swift haters. "I hope you feel bad now if you were one of those 'fans' who offended her with what you said about her 'silence'," one Swiftie scolded X. "She shouldn't feel compelled to comment on it."
Another, however, kept it short and sweet, writing, "Finally they'll shut up!"
Swift didn't want to endanger fans
In her message, Swift not only apologized to her Swifties for the concert cancellations, but also expressed her gratitude to the authorities, "because thanks to them we mourned concerts and not human lives".
Swift also commented on why she had taken two weeks to address the public: She had wanted to finish her European tour first. "Let me be very clear: I will not comment publicly on anything if I think it might provoke those who want to harm the fans who come to my concerts."
Farewell to Europe
On Tuesday evening, Swift took to the stage for the last time in Europe for the time being - at London's Wembley Stadium, where she had played a total of eight times.
Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" is the most successful concert tour of all time. After a scheduled break, further concerts are planned in the USA and Canada from October to December.
