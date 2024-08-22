Rest like Maria Theresa at Drosendorf Castle

We carefully feel our way further into history! The old wooden floor creaks mysteriously, and the old chests and other valuable furniture from the Baroque period and even earlier creak as if the spirit of the ancestors still lives in the walnut wood. "We offer 21 light-flooded and friendly rooms with historic stucco ceilings and parquet floors, all with contemporary comforts, for a retreat from everyday life," assures the friendly guardian of the castle, an impeccable aristocrat of old grist and grain, who is characterized above all by his firm handshake quality. The rock fortress has been carefully kissed awake for some time now - although in the eternity of history it is only the blink of an eye. "What was once reserved for crowned heads can now also be done by our guests, namely to lay their heads to rest for a night - at moderate prices - like Maria Theresa.