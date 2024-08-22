Former place of retreat
Rest like Maria Theresa at Drosendorf Castle
The monarch spent the night at Drosendorf Castle (Lower Austria) on her travels between Vienna and Prague. Those who quietly immerse themselves in the baroque ambience can still sense her presence...
With a mysterious clanking of the castle and yet also groaning, the gate opens to a wondrous world in times long past. Markus Hoyos, the lord of the castle, welcomes us with a friendly smile. The silence is audible and the breath of history is palpable. The wind of transience is blowing, and yet this jewel in the far north of the Waldviertel is firmly rooted in history and the future.
For there is also the majestic and fish-rich Thaya, which has been striving towards its completion in the Black Sea for thousands of years. From the individual chambers of the building - first mentioned in documents in 1180 and carved into the rock with considerable effort - a breathtaking view opens up of the dark green river jewel deep down in the valley.
We carefully feel our way further into history! The old wooden floor creaks mysteriously, and the old chests and other valuable furniture from the Baroque period and even earlier creak as if the spirit of the ancestors still lives in the walnut wood. "We offer 21 light-flooded and friendly rooms with historic stucco ceilings and parquet floors, all with contemporary comforts, for a retreat from everyday life," assures the friendly guardian of the castle, an impeccable aristocrat of old grist and grain, who is characterized above all by his firm handshake quality. The rock fortress has been carefully kissed awake for some time now - although in the eternity of history it is only the blink of an eye. "What was once reserved for crowned heads can now also be done by our guests, namely to lay their heads to rest for a night - at moderate prices - like Maria Theresa.
A glass coffin like in a fairy tale
We also offer a creative ambience for seminars," confirms Baudouin de Troostembergh, Hoyos' confidant, distant relative and trusted administrator at Drosendorf. Markus Hoyos is also convinced that Maria Theresa (1717-1780) hurried from her suite to the small castle chapel during her stays in order to bend her knee in front of a special image of a saint, namely an extremely rare depiction of a pregnant Virgin Mary, but anyone leaving the silence of the castle can soon immerse themselves in the light-heartedness of a very lively town. For Drosendorf - still protected by a mighty town wall - is a summer resort as it once was, with a river bath and ivy-covered town paths that evoke associations with Shakespeare's "Midsummer Night's Dream", through which fauns and elves are known to dance in the moonlight.
Info
- The Schloss-Hotel Drosendorf offers four different room categories, but each one is unique.
- The former retreat of the monarch Maria Theresa is characterized by its authenticity, its unique history - combined with charm without opulence.
- Information and inquiries (also for seminars or special celebrations) at www.schloss-drosendorf.com,info@schloss-drosendorf.com or by telephone on 0664/358 58 28.
The fact that the remains of St. Valentina, carefully wrapped in precious robes, were laid to rest in the parish church near the castle completes the picture of historical eternity. The glass coffin containing her final resting place was brought here by Countess Eleonore Lamberg in 1702. She had received it as a touching gift from the Pope. "We faithfully guard what our ancestors left us here and want to share these treasures with our guests," assures Count Hoyos.
And yet there is also a whiff of transience about the battlements. Because there is already a hint of autumn in the air. Down by the Thaya, the first mists are already rolling in. But Drosendorf Castle, enthroned at the top of the primeval rock, always offers refuge to the soul...
