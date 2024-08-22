Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

New workers

How Orbán provides Russians with Schengen visas

Nachrichten
22.08.2024 07:42

Hungary's head of government Viktor Orban is once again causing a stir. At the beginning of July, his government announced that it wanted to extend the so-called national card program, which grants third-country nationals simplified access and residence to work in Hungary, to Russian and Belarusian citizens. The program was originally intended for Ukrainian refugees and Serbian migrant workers.

comment0 Kommentare

However, there was a huge outcry in Brussels (see video above). This is because people on the EU sanctions list will now also have access to Schengen visas, meaning they can travel freely around Europe.

Hungary appeases: All people are thoroughly checked before they are issued these visas. However, as journalist Szabolcs Panyi revealed, this is not true.

Good friends: Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Bild: AFP/VALERY SHARIFULIN)
Good friends: Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban
(Bild: AFP/VALERY SHARIFULIN)

Budapest: the gateway to the West and the Balkans
For example, around 6,000 Russian workers are being used for the expansion of the Paks 2 nuclear power plant project, which is being financed by Russia. Many with links to the secret service. Paks 2 is considered a "hotbed of Russian espionage", writes Panyi.

The "Golden Visa" program launched in 2014 showed how poorly Hungarian immigration officials check Russian applicants for visas and residence permits. As a result, many of Putin's allies received Hungarian residence permits and Schengen visas.

The biggest concern of the EU and NATO is that Budapest will become the logistics center of the Russian secret service within the Schengen area. "In contrast to Vienna, which is known as the Russian espionage capital, Budapest's role is more passive, but no less crucial," says Panyi. Budapest is the gateway to the West, the Carpathians and the Balkans.

Orban's move with the national card was seen as a clear provocation by several Members of the European Parliament. Many are now calling for Hungary's Schengen membership to be suspended until further notice.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Clemens Zavarsky
Clemens Zavarsky
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf