New workers
How Orbán provides Russians with Schengen visas
Hungary's head of government Viktor Orban is once again causing a stir. At the beginning of July, his government announced that it wanted to extend the so-called national card program, which grants third-country nationals simplified access and residence to work in Hungary, to Russian and Belarusian citizens. The program was originally intended for Ukrainian refugees and Serbian migrant workers.
However, there was a huge outcry in Brussels (see video above). This is because people on the EU sanctions list will now also have access to Schengen visas, meaning they can travel freely around Europe.
Hungary appeases: All people are thoroughly checked before they are issued these visas. However, as journalist Szabolcs Panyi revealed, this is not true.
Budapest: the gateway to the West and the Balkans
For example, around 6,000 Russian workers are being used for the expansion of the Paks 2 nuclear power plant project, which is being financed by Russia. Many with links to the secret service. Paks 2 is considered a "hotbed of Russian espionage", writes Panyi.
The "Golden Visa" program launched in 2014 showed how poorly Hungarian immigration officials check Russian applicants for visas and residence permits. As a result, many of Putin's allies received Hungarian residence permits and Schengen visas.
The biggest concern of the EU and NATO is that Budapest will become the logistics center of the Russian secret service within the Schengen area. "In contrast to Vienna, which is known as the Russian espionage capital, Budapest's role is more passive, but no less crucial," says Panyi. Budapest is the gateway to the West, the Carpathians and the Balkans.
Orban's move with the national card was seen as a clear provocation by several Members of the European Parliament. Many are now calling for Hungary's Schengen membership to be suspended until further notice.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
