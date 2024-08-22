There is a lot of Chinese granite in Salzburg

Granite from China is up to three times cheaper

An isolated case? Certainly not. "It's not uncommon in road construction," emphasize Martin and Michael Deisl in unison. The brothers are managing directors of "Deisl Stein" in Oberalm. They are the second generation to run the company and supply stonemasons at home and abroad. "Granite is two to three times cheaper than local products," they say - including any risks during transportation. "Granite from China is not uncommon, especially for sidewalks," the experts conclude. This also applies to public sector contracts. "It must be clearly stated in the tenders that domestic stone must be used. However, this is usually not the case for smaller projects such as sidewalk renovations," explain the brothers.