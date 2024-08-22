Local line extension
Conclusion to the dispute over the “S-Link issue”
The wording for the consultation on the S-Link local line extension on November 10 has caused a stir. Now the focus is back on the content. The city's referendum booklet is due to be published in mid-October.
Salzburg's mayor Bernhard Auinger (SPÖ) was surprised when he read the wording of the referendum on the S-Link on November 10. "Should the state of Salzburg work towards implementing the extension of the local railroad to Hallein (S-Link) as part of a mobility solution that also includes the Stiegl and trade fair/airport railroad in the interests of relieving traffic congestion?" Auinger ordered a legal examination of the question.
Examination completed, no legal steps
"My critical stance has been confirmed. There are more legal opinions. In terms of content, I say: people will not be taken for fools." Auinger does not intend to take any further steps.
The bone of contention: the City of Salzburg was criticized for its survey on the S-Link project: The November 2023 question was unconstitutional, at least in the view of provincial legist Paul Sieberer, who is now facing the same criticism.
The questioning law gives us the opportunity to ask the question, there are sufficient indications.
Paul Sieberer, Landeslegist
According to the official, the question can be argued because it is about whether the state should "work towards" construction in its sphere of influence. A verbal auxiliary construction.
Voting only takes place in the central region. Lungau, Pongau and Pinzgau are not allowed to vote. The geographical demarcation is covered by law, although money from taxpayers in the Innergebirg will also flow into the approximately 3.5 billion euro project. Sieberer: "The referendum law gives us the opportunity to do this, there are sufficient factual indications."
Incidentally, should the wording be unlawful, this would have no legal consequences. The state lawyer adds: "That would only have political consequences."
Neutral decision-making aid to be published in October
On the part of the City of Salzburg, the focus is now on the voting booklet, which is to serve as a decision-making aid. Auinger says: "Supporters and opponents will be involved, politicians will be left out. It will be sent out in the city of Salzburg in mid-October and will contain objective pros and cons so that everyone can form a neutral opinion."
