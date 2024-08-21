Talking to those affected
Supporting Carinthian Cancer Aid at the city run
In September, young and old run through Wolfsberg and do good in the process - their commitment supports Carinthian Cancer Aid. A young woman who was diagnosed with the disease herself and is taking part in the event explains just how important this is.
At the Wolfsberg City Run, which takes place this year on September 8, people will once again be running, walking and donating in aid of Carinthian Cancer Aid. Irina Gutsche explains just how important this event, which is organized by Mario Theißl, and the support it provides, is. The young woman was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of almost 33.
"It was a shock, especially because I was still relatively young. You're so helpless, you don't know what to do. I had already run in the races before and suddenly I was affected myself," says the brave employee of a haulage company, who was diagnosed with cancer three years ago and is currently fighting her way back to life, receiving a lot of understanding and support from her employer.
"Cancer Aid has given me great support. No matter what questions or issues. It's nice to give back a small thank you by taking part in the city run," says Gutsche, who experiences another positive effect behind the event: "It's fun, you get to talk and meet lots of people you wouldn't otherwise meet."
Talking openly about the disease
In general, the now 38-year-old would like people to be more open about cancer and for those affected to seek help. "You should say directly what you need. Relatives often don't know how to help. Sometimes people want to talk, sometimes they don't."
All information and registration at: www.stadtlauf-wolfsberg.at
