AI camera reveals dangers in front of a school

40 percent were too fast

"It has to be said that the children all behaved in an exemplary manner. It was primarily the adults who caused dangerous situations," summarizes Harald Großauer, Regional Director of ÖAMTC Upper Austria. For example, one car stopped in the middle of the road to allow a child to get in. Another driver started to overtake several cyclists on or just before a crosswalk. The speed of the drivers was also measured. 60 percent adhered to the 30 km/h limit, five percent were traveling at more than 45 km/h.