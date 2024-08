Ryanair Lotto: why you shouldn’t buy tickets

The flight to Bergamo is smooth, the Prosecco warm, time passes slowly. So a scratch card on offer can't hurt: Two euros per scratch card or five euros for a whole pack? After all, there's the chance to win a million euros, cash prizes or an electric car, the flight attendant promises. "Has anyone ever won before?" is the innocent question. "Yes, of course, all the time," she says kindly and pulls out the ATM machine. Around 20 raffle tickets are sold on board that day - with 2,000 to 3,600 flights operated by Ryanair every day, that's a pretty penny.