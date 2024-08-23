Supporting wild animals
When the “many-spined hedgehog” forages in the garden
The approaching fall is a stressful and at the same time crucial time for our hedgehog population, because winter is getting closer with each passing day. By then, the prickly little animals should have eaten enough to survive hibernation.
Unfortunately, the often miles-long nightly forays in search of food or suitable shelter often turn into tragic death marches. Every year, up to half a million hedgehogs are said to perish on the roads, some of which cut through the animals' natural habitats.
This is not the only danger. Those that survive do so in smaller territories where genetic exchange is limited, which further endangers the survival of the species in the long term. Added to this are artificial fertilizers and pesticides, including slug pellets, which have devastating consequences for the small insectivores.
Difficult search for food
They also roam through our gardens in search of something to eat. To make them a little more hedgehog-friendly, it is recommended to leave piles of leaves and keep openings of around ten by ten centimetres. This opening in the fence can be enough to allow hedgehogs and other small wild animals access and thus make their lives easier
"Every small measure can make a big difference and helps us to collect valuable data on the distribution of our wild neighbors," emphasizes wildlife ecologist Fabienne Selinger.
Vienna's urban green and open spaces form a mosaic of different habitat types such as green spaces, courtyards, parks, school and sports facilities, cemeteries, flat roofs and avenues. However, these habitats are interrupted by buildings, roads, walls and fences, which represent considerable obstacles for many animals, especially for small spiny animals.
Hedgehogs depend on continuous corridors and as few barriers as possible in order to be able to use their urban habitats effectively. Obstacles such as steps over 25 centimetres high often become insurmountable for hedgehogs. The animals are thus forced to take detours, spend longer in dangerous areas such as roads and lose valuable time that they could use to search for food or mates.
Expert explains
"Although a well-developed local memory helps them to find their way around, many suitable urban habitats remain closed to them due to fences and walls," explains Selinger. A hedgehog's foraging area covers around 30 to 40 hectares, and they travel several kilometers in one night in search of food. A high degree of permeability in their foraging areas is therefore crucial for their freedom of movement while foraging.
Small deeds, big impact
"Sometimes it helps not to have all the slats on the fence," jokes Selinger. A small gap in the fence can make all the difference and open the way to new food sources and hiding places for the prickly four-legged friends. Hazards such as light wells can be defused by covering them, watering holes can be provided with exit aids and gardens can be made insect-friendly.
The Viennese population is invited to take part in the "Clear path for hedgehogs, squirrels and co" project. Report your observations of hedgehogs and squirrels on the website www.stadtwildtiere.at and actively contribute to the data collection. Every observation counts and helps to collect valuable information on the distribution and situation of our wild neighbors.
This text was written by animal corner intern Anna Strohmayr. During her one-month vacation in August, she supported the Animal Corner team with administration, research and writing short articles.
