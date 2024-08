Blau-Weiß Linz sign goalkeeper from Manchester United

"A few things done right"

Christoph Schößwendter, sporting director of Blau-Weiß, welcomed a "very talented young goalkeeper on Wednesday, who has already gained a lot of experience in England and is a member of the Manchester United goalkeeping team". He was delighted with the prestige of getting a player from the Red Devils. This shows "that we as a club have done some things right and are on the right track," said Schößwendter.