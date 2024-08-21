Competition beside itself
“Ridiculous!” Sinner acquittal heats up tempers
The acquittal of world number one tennis player Jannik Sinner following the doping findings is causing a stir. Australian tennis pro Nick Kyrgios criticized the ITIA's decision via X, formerly Twitter. And he's not the only one.
"Ridiculous - whether it was accidental or planned. You get tested twice with a banned (steroid) substance... you should be out for two years," writes Kyrgios, who reached the final of the grass court classic at Wimbledon in 2022.
Canadian Denis Shapovalov also shakes his head. "I can't imagine what other players banned for contamination with banned substances are feeling at the moment." Postscript: "Different rules for different players."
And US pro Tennys Sandgren also finds it "ridiculous". "The ATP always looks after its money makers. Good for business, bad for transparency and integrity."
Sinner receives support from his coach Darren Cahill. "He is incredibly professional. He would never do anything on purpose," he said in an interview with US broadcaster ESPN. It was an "unfortunate situation".
WADA reserves the right to appeal
Sinner tested positive twice for the banned anabolic steroid Clostebol in March. The 23-year-old was not banned. According to the responsible tennis agency ITIA, the Italian was acquitted by an independent court last Thursday. According to the court, the Australian Open champion had not intentionally used the banned substance. The World Anti-Doping Agency now wants to "carefully examine" the decision.
In a statement that he published on social media, Sinner explained that the substance had entered his body via the hands of his physiotherapist. According to the statement, the caregiver had used a spray containing Clostebol, which is available without prescription in Italy, to treat a cut on his finger.
Due to the positive findings, Sinner was stripped of his prize money and points for the ATP tournament in Indian Wells, where he had reached the semi-finals in March and had been found positive.
