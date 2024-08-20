“Salzburg is clearly the favorite for me”

Dragovic: "Dynamo is the number one traditional club"

However, he is still well aware of the importance of the club for the Ukrainian fans. "In sporting terms, Shakhtar Donetsk has been stronger in recent years because a lot of money has been invested there. But Dynamo is the number one traditional club and clearly ahead in terms of popularity. Expectations are correspondingly high." If the fans have their way, Dynamo should win the championship year after year.