Aleksandar Dragovic
“Salzburg is clearly the favorite for me”
Aleksandar Dragovic played highly successfully for Dynamo Kiev for three years. The 33-year-old, who made 100 appearances for Austria's national team, spoke to the "Krone" about Red Bull Salzburg's opponents in the Champions League play-off and the role of favorite, in which there are no two opinions for the veteran.
"It's not that easy to keep track of Dynamo Kiev," Aleksandar Dragovic told Die Krone.
The 33-year-old played for the Ukrainians from 2013 to 2016, donning the kit of the national record champions in 111 competitive matches and winning two championships as well as the Cup and Super Cup once each.
The veteran, whose return to his home club Austria Vienna is being celebrated by the fans, enjoyed his years in Kiev. "I had a very, very good time there," emphasizes "Drago". "We were very successful in sporting terms, and life was great too."
The club provided the players with everything they needed. After the Russians annexed Crimea, the security measures for the players were increased. "The club always gave us great protection, we had a chauffeur who took us to training and matches."
In the meantime, war is raging in his old adopted country and the Ukrainians are defending their country against the aggressor Russia. "Unfortunately, there is a war there. As a result, I've lost sight of the club a bit," admits Dragovic.
Dragovic: "Dynamo is the number one traditional club"
However, he is still well aware of the importance of the club for the Ukrainian fans. "In sporting terms, Shakhtar Donetsk has been stronger in recent years because a lot of money has been invested there. But Dynamo is the number one traditional club and clearly ahead in terms of popularity. Expectations are correspondingly high." If the fans have their way, Dynamo should win the championship year after year.
Last year, they finished second behind Shakhtar and thus managed to qualify for the Champions League. In this competition, they most recently knocked Rangers from Glasgow out (1:1 and 2:0), and before that they beat Partizan Belgrade 6:2 and 3:0.
"I watched them then," reports Dragovic. The current coach, Oleksandr Shovkovskyi, was a goalkeeper in his time in Kiev and is Dynamo's record player with 637 games. "Partizan was no benchmark. Dynamo won twice with a very young, technically strong team. You shouldn't underestimate them, they have Andriy Yarmolenko on the wing with a lot of speed, even though he's no longer one of the youngest."
But Dragovic also sees something developing in Salzburg. "With the new coach (Pep Lijnders, editor's note), they have sparked a new fire. You've seen that they are sometimes open at the back and good for conceding goals, but the bottom line for me is that there are no two opinions: Salzburg are clearly the favorites and will qualify for the Champions League!"
