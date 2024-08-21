Pocher ex
Confession of love during vacation in Salzburg
They kept their relationship a secret for a long time - now Amira Pocher and presenter Christian Düren are finally officially showing themselves side by side. And that's not all: she took her sweetheart with her to her home country of Austria! The couple are currently vacationing in Grossarl.
They are not always alone there: the Carinthian-born couple have also taken a few friends with them. Over the past few days, they have gone to the Bichlalm, relaxed at the Nesslerhof and hiked to the summit of the Arlspitze.
As proof, there was of course a photo for the fans on Instagram showing the two newlyweds in high spirits at sunrise. Christian Düren is holding his Amira tightly in the photo. The 31-year-old could do with a strong man by her side at the moment. The war of the roses with her ex-husband Oliver Pocher is not yet completely over.
Model Lena Gercke is still floating on cloud nine in Salzburg. For years, the Naturhotel Forsthofgut has offered the German model and entrepreneur the perfect setting for a relaxing break from her stressful everyday life.
The 36-year-old posted a three-year review from the hotel's infinity pool on her Instagram account. In the first of the three photos, she has known her boyfriend Dustin Schöne for just seven days. In the last one, she is already a mom of two. To this day, she still enjoys the fantastic view from the same spot, only with an ever-growing family by her side.
Influencer Carmen Kroll's family is also growing. However, Kroll ignored the not entirely pleasant symptoms of early pregnancy during her vacation at Moar Gut: "This time, my dearest friend Nadine was there with her family and we had a really good time."
Anna-Carina Woitschack also enjoys the view. The ex-wife of pop star Stefan Mross has taken up residence at the Laschenskyhof in Wals-Siezenheim. She skillfully used the balcony there for photo shoots. This time, however, she was clothed.
The singer recently stripped down for the cover of the men's magazine Playboy. The 31-year-old received a lot of praise from her fans, but bitter comments from her ex Stefan Mross.
To avoid such comments, Hollywood star Nicole Kidman preferred to keep a low profile with photos during her stay in Salzburg. It was only shortly before her departure in May that she posted her best snapshots from the city of Mozart. Kidman used the time during the filming breaks for relaxed excursions to the Leopoldskroner Weiher, went shopping in the city and went on bike tours in and around the provincial capital.
