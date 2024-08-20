Martin-Luther-Platz is to be “reformed”

Parish and city invest 800,000 euros

The salon will be overlooked by a green "box" along the northern facades. These boxes will make the traffic-calmed Johann-Konrad-Vogel-Straße more attractive. The sidewalks there will be widened with paving stones from the unsealed area. The "Reformation" is due to start in 2025. 800,000 euros will be invested by the parish and the city. For VP city councillor Martin Hajart, the redesign is a clear sign for the future, while for SP planning councillor Dietmar Prammer it is a sustainable increase in the quality of life. Climate City Councillor Eva Schobesberger (Greens): "We all have to pull together for a climate-friendly transformation, and this project shows how we can succeed."