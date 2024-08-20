Strict controls
Vienna: Hundreds of police officers prepare for Coldplay
In the coming days, around 60,000 visitors to the Coldplay concerts in Vienna will have to be prepared for longer waiting times due to increased access controls. This is because the police are still on alert following possible plans to attack the Taylor Swift concert series.
The series of concerts by the British band Coldplay includes performances on Wednesday and Thursday as well as Saturday and Sunday. In order to secure the concerts at the Ernst Happel Stadium, a special focus will be placed on access controls to the stadium and personal searches. All personnel will also be checked.
Smooth operation
In order to ensure that everything runs smoothly, gates will be set up for vehicles approaching the stadium, particularly along Prater Hauptallee, and checks will be carried out by specially equipped police officers. Temporary closures of pedestrian and vehicle traffic may also be possible.
Access to the stadium from 5 pm
There will also be "thorough searches at all entrances to the stadium", "so access to the venue may take longer than expected. We advise fans to travel light and ideally not to bring bags (for those who need bags, only small bags no larger than A4 are allowed). We also ask fans to arrive in good time for the start of the show," it said in a statement. The stadium gates will be open from 5pm.
Fans are advised to travel light and ideally not bring bags (for those who need bags, only small bags no larger than A4 are allowed).
Stellungnahme vom Veranstalter
Checks on staff
According to the police, staff working in and around the stadium will also be subject to security checks. Specifically, the Vienna State Office for State Protection and Counter-Extremism (LSE) will check whether a person may be classified as a person of concern to the state police.
Large contingent of emergency services
In addition to law enforcement units, civilian task forces and special units, including the WEGA and the police dog unit, will ensure that the events run smoothly. The Cobra task force will also support the operation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.