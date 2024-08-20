Vienna: Hundreds of police officers prepare for Coldplay

Access to the stadium from 5 pm

There will also be "thorough searches at all entrances to the stadium", "so access to the venue may take longer than expected. We advise fans to travel light and ideally not to bring bags (for those who need bags, only small bags no larger than A4 are allowed). We also ask fans to arrive in good time for the start of the show," it said in a statement. The stadium gates will be open from 5pm.