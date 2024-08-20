Restoration work back on track after mudslide

But no sooner had this system been installed than another mudslide occurred - in exactly the same place. Luckily, once again no one was injured by the natural disaster. However, the mudslide set the restoration work back enormously. Three excavators working on site were buried, some of them heavily. Due to the persistently bad weather, it has not yet been possible to continue the work, and this will only be possible in the coming days, according to the road operator Illwerke VKW. Hikers will therefore have to continue to be patient and consider other routes.