Silvretta

Restoration work back on track after mudslide

Nachrichten
20.08.2024 16:20

The workers who are trying to clear the Silvretta road after two mudslides have no easy task ahead of them. 

The road operators and construction companies on the Silvretta High Alpine Road are currently having to contend with difficult conditions. As reported, after heavy rainfall on 14 July, a mud and rock avalanche thundered down the slope above the road and displaced the road for many meters between bends 13 and 14. Clearance work began immediately afterwards, and a shuttle bus route was designed to transport hikers up to the debris cone, then hike around the debris cone on foot and then continue on to the Bielerhöhe on a bus waiting on the other side.

But no sooner had this system been installed than another mudslide occurred - in exactly the same place. Luckily, once again no one was injured by the natural disaster. However, the mudslide set the restoration work back enormously. Three excavators working on site were buried, some of them heavily. Due to the persistently bad weather, it has not yet been possible to continue the work, and this will only be possible in the coming days, according to the road operator Illwerke VKW. Hikers will therefore have to continue to be patient and consider other routes.

Soldiers in action
Meanwhile, the renovation work on the pass road is also continuing on the Arlberg. As reported, on Monday evening traffic was able to be opened to cars for the first time since the mudslide. During the day, however, there is no progress on the road. The mudslide caused devastation on the Tyrolean side in particular. Now even 50 soldiers from the Austrian army have arrived to actively support the emergency services in their arduous work. The situation is being reassessed every day.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

