Big event week
Vienna is now arming itself with hundreds of police officers
On the occasion of several events in and around Vienna this week, comprehensive security measures will be taken by hundreds of police officers. Both civilian and uniformed officers and special units will be on duty. In addition, people working in and around the stadium during the Coldplay concerts will be subject to security checks.
Coldplay, Neustifter Kirtag and co.: several major events in the Vienna city area are causing anticipation and euphoria among numerous guests. However, due to recent events, the expected large gatherings of people are also likely to raise concerns. It was only on August 7 that all concerts by megastar Taylor Swift were canceled due to terror plans.
Comprehensive security measures
"The situation was serious, and the situation remains serious," as Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) said around two weeks ago. For this reason, the Vienna police are taking extensive security measures this week at the Ernst Happel Stadium, the Neustifter Kirtag, the Stammersdorf Wine Days, soccer matches and other gatherings in Vienna.
People working in and around the stadium during major events are subject to security checks.
LPD Wien
Several hundred police officers in civilian clothes and uniforms are deployed for these events. In addition to law enforcement units, civilian task forces and special units, including the WEGA and the police dog unit, will ensure that the events run smoothly. The Cobra task force will also support the operation.
Security checks for employees
"In addition, the people who work in and around the stadium during the major events will undergo a security check", the Vienna police announced on Tuesday. Specifically, the State Office for State Protection and Counter-Extremism will check whether a person may be classified as a person of concern to the state police.
