“A guest wanted to buy a Lipizzaner and a Klimt painting”
Rafael Schuster (24) is a concierge at the luxurious Hotel Imperial - he tells the "Krone" about unusual guest requests.
The Hotel Imperial is one of the oldest and most traditional hotels on the Ring. It is one of the classiest addresses in Vienna. Impeccable service, the greatest possible luxury and pure Viennese hospitality should make your stay unique. The renowned hotel on the Ring strives to provide flawless service day after day.
"Krone": What are the tasks of a concierge?
Rafael Schuster: A good concierge makes sure that he doesn't miss the guests' wake-up calls at the start of the day. That's the most important thing. My tasks range from reserving tables in the restaurant to the most secret fantasies. My position here at reception means I'm in constant contact with our hotel guests. The guest must be able to see us. The stay must be as pleasant and smooth as possible.
And what were the most unusual requests?
A woman once checked in with us. First we had to arrange a hairdresser's appointment and pedicure for her two dogs. But that wasn't all. Later, a photo shoot with her own costumes was also on the agenda - we organized all that.(laughs) But one guest also wanted to buy a Lipizzaner from the Spanish Riding School or a work of art from the Klimt collection. That makes things a little more difficult. Sometimes a concierge has to make the impossible possible. Tickets for the Taylor Swift concerts, which were completely sold out, were also among the coveted wishes. Every wish of a guest is fulfilled if possible.
Have you had the pleasure of looking after famous guests?
A real concierge keeps quiet. For reasons of discretion, I can't mention any names. But yes, there have been some famous people here.
At 24, you are still very young. Do you want to work in this profession for longer?
I've been working here for more than three years and started as an apprentice. Back then, in the middle of the lockdown, when the hotel was unfortunately completely empty. My eyes still light up when I walk into the lobby. I can't imagine working anywhere else. My big goal is to one day become part of Les Clefs d'Or (translated: The Golden Keys). This is the exclusive professional association of the world's best hotel concierges. I hope I succeed.
