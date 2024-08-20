“A guest wanted to buy a Lipizzaner and a Klimt painting”

And what were the most unusual requests?

A woman once checked in with us. First we had to arrange a hairdresser's appointment and pedicure for her two dogs. But that wasn't all. Later, a photo shoot with her own costumes was also on the agenda - we organized all that.(laughs) But one guest also wanted to buy a Lipizzaner from the Spanish Riding School or a work of art from the Klimt collection. That makes things a little more difficult. Sometimes a concierge has to make the impossible possible. Tickets for the Taylor Swift concerts, which were completely sold out, were also among the coveted wishes. Every wish of a guest is fulfilled if possible.