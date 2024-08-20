Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

People from next door

“A guest wanted to buy a Lipizzaner and a Klimt painting”

Nachrichten
20.08.2024 11:00

Rafael Schuster (24) is a concierge at the luxurious Hotel Imperial - he tells the "Krone" about unusual guest requests.

comment0 Kommentare

The Hotel Imperial is one of the oldest and most traditional hotels on the Ring. It is one of the classiest addresses in Vienna. Impeccable service, the greatest possible luxury and pure Viennese hospitality should make your stay unique. The renowned hotel on the Ring strives to provide flawless service day after day. 

"Krone": What are the tasks of a concierge?
Rafael Schuster: A good concierge makes sure that he doesn't miss the guests' wake-up calls at the start of the day. That's the most important thing. My tasks range from reserving tables in the restaurant to the most secret fantasies. My position here at reception means I'm in constant contact with our hotel guests. The guest must be able to see us. The stay must be as pleasant and smooth as possible.

The ambience in the Imperial Bar is unique. (Bild: Holl Reinhard)
The ambience in the Imperial Bar is unique.
(Bild: Holl Reinhard)

And what were the most unusual requests?
A woman once checked in with us. First we had to arrange a hairdresser's appointment and pedicure for her two dogs. But that wasn't all. Later, a photo shoot with her own costumes was also on the agenda - we organized all that.(laughs) But one guest also wanted to buy a Lipizzaner from the Spanish Riding School or a work of art from the Klimt collection. That makes things a little more difficult. Sometimes a concierge has to make the impossible possible. Tickets for the Taylor Swift concerts, which were completely sold out, were also among the coveted wishes. Every wish of a guest is fulfilled if possible.

Have you had the pleasure of looking after famous guests?
A real concierge keeps quiet. For reasons of discretion, I can't mention any names. But yes, there have been some famous people here.

There are 79 rooms and 59 suites in the world-famous Hotel Imperial. (Bild: matthewshaw.co.uk)
There are 79 rooms and 59 suites in the world-famous Hotel Imperial.
(Bild: matthewshaw.co.uk)

At 24, you are still very young. Do you want to work in this profession for longer?
I've been working here for more than three years and started as an apprentice. Back then, in the middle of the lockdown, when the hotel was unfortunately completely empty. My eyes still light up when I walk into the lobby. I can't imagine working anywhere else. My big goal is to one day become part of Les Clefs d'Or (translated: The Golden Keys). This is the exclusive professional association of the world's best hotel concierges. I hope I succeed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Engelmaier
Christoph Engelmaier
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf