What ORF did not show
Kickl “summer talk”: disruptive action by “Vladimir”
The fact that Herbert Kickl's FPÖ does not exactly keep its distance from Russia's ruler Vladimir Putin led to a humorous disruption during the ORF "Sommergespräch". On Lake Traunsee, activists from the Wandel party unfurled a poster with the inscription "From Putin with Love".
"From Russia with Love" is not only the original title of the James Bond film "Love Greetings from Moscow", the humorous inscription on the poster with which activists on Lake Traunsee wanted to interrupt the ORF "Summer Talk" by FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl was also based on this.
The Wandel party, which is competing in the national elections under the name KEINE, subsequently posted the video of the disruption:
The blue misery with Russia
The protest action, which was aimed at the repeated criticism by various FPÖ officials of the EU sanctions as a result of the war in Ukraine, was not shown on ORF. Only presenter Martin Thür briefly mentioned it in one sentence: "I think someone is trying to disrupt the broadcast," he said, before asking the FPÖ leader his final questions.
The Freedom Party's closeness to Russia had repeatedly caused displeasure even within its own party base. High-ranking politicians from the Blue Party had repeatedly visited Russia, and Kickl and others had repeatedly railed against EU sanctions.
In the "summer talk" itself, Kickl had a decidedly statesmanlike demeanor. He only got going a little on the subject of coronavirus, but was extremely reserved when it came to migration and asylum. The FPÖ leader was particularly critical of the economic policy of the previous governing parties.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
