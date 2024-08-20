Already closed for 13 months
Craftsmen are only now allowed into the Paracelsusbad
Everything has been at a standstill at the luxury spa in Salzburg for 13 months. The major renovation is planned for 2025. Maintenance work for an interim opening could only start a few days ago. The city of Salzburg is currently without an indoor pool.
Is something finally getting off the ground? Craftsmen have been allowed to work in the luxury pool again for a few days. And this 13 months after the complete closure. At the time, a hanging ceiling lamella pointed to a real plight: The entire ceiling construction had to be replaced due to defective material.
Splashing around perhaps from September
At first it was said that the closure would last a few weeks. But the time when the renovation would be completed and the pool finally reopened was a long way off. Nothing has happened in the pool itself in terms of refurbishment since the closure, only a safety net has been put up for temporary pool operation. The city had planned this for July.
The project was then postponed until September. This is because the old government had not considered that weeks of maintenance work would be necessary beforehand, explains KPÖ plus city councillor Kay Michael Dankl. He "inherited" the baths politically. Dankl: "The ban on use has been lifted. This means that the maintenance work required to keep the pool open can begin." The aim is to open in mid-September. The renovation of the ceiling, including the months-long closure of the pool, is planned for 2025.
No indoor pools are currently open in the city of Salzburg, as the AYA pool is currently undergoing maintenance work.
