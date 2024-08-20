Craftsmen are only now allowed into the Paracelsusbad

The project was then postponed until September. This is because the old government had not considered that weeks of maintenance work would be necessary beforehand, explains KPÖ plus city councillor Kay Michael Dankl. He "inherited" the baths politically. Dankl: "The ban on use has been lifted. This means that the maintenance work required to keep the pool open can begin." The aim is to open in mid-September. The renovation of the ceiling, including the months-long closure of the pool, is planned for 2025.