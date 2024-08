Graz’s Annenstraße remains on the sidelines

In April, the long-established Gasthaus Postl in Graz's Annenstraße closed its doors. It was the last traditional pub in the once popular promenade, where the gastronomic offerings have increasingly focused on foreign fast food outlets in recent years. This trend is now apparently continuing in the former Postl premises: according to the signage, the new restaurant - which has not yet opened - will offer kebabs, burgers and pizza. A concept that is not exactly surprising in Annenstraße ...