Government now in agreement
Marriage only permitted from the age of 18 without exception
In Austria, people may only get married at the age of 18 in future. Previously, there was a special permit that allowed marriage from the age of 16 if the parents agreed. This will now be abolished, as was announced on Monday.
In addition, marriages between cousins and nieces and nephews with uncles and aunts will become illegal. The same will apply to registered partnerships. Corresponding steps were already included in the government program, but have not yet been implemented.
"I am delighted about this agreement, because by raising the unconditional age of marriage to 18, we are protecting young women and young men in Austria and are in line with international human rights standards," said Justice Minister Alma Zadic (Greens) in a statement. The younger people get married, the higher the probability that they will be put under pressure.
The younger people are when they get married, the higher the likelihood that this will not happen voluntarily because children are put under pressure by their parents or other people.
Justizministerin Alma Zadic
No foreign regulations
Marriage is currently only permitted from the age of 18, but people aged 16 and over can have themselves declared marriageable by a court. This requires the consent of the parents or legal guardians. However, if they do not consent, this can be circumvented if there are no justified reasons for doing so. These exceptions are now being removed.
If marriages of minors or close relatives are entered into abroad, both the best interests of the child and a clause stating that foreign legal provisions are only to be applied if they do not contradict fundamental Austrian values must be observed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
