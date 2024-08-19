Cell phones as a future aid for referees

Just one of a number of examples from everyday life in the lower division: in Eugendorf, hardly anyone was talking about the game after the 1:1 in the Salzburg League against Golling on Saturday, the main focus was on the referees' decisions. There were no red cards for rough fouls on either side. In the end, one player was injured and three players were sent off for "criticism". "Apparently you're not allowed to say anything anymore," grumbled Golling coach Sanel Moric, who was sent off along with his son Dennis and Poindl.