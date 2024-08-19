Vorteilswelt
Lower house with VAR?

Cell phones as a future aid for referees

19.08.2024 15:00

Discussions about referees are reaching record levels. Video evidence has already worked in isolated cases.Field trials with the professionals show the way.

comment0 Kommentare

Just one of a number of examples from everyday life in the lower division: in Eugendorf, hardly anyone was talking about the game after the 1:1 in the Salzburg League against Golling on Saturday, the main focus was on the referees' decisions. There were no red cards for rough fouls on either side. In the end, one player was injured and three players were sent off for "criticism". "Apparently you're not allowed to say anything anymore," grumbled Golling coach Sanel Moric, who was sent off along with his son Dennis and Poindl.

An anecdote from the spring from Seekirchen coach Mario Lapkalo: When his team conceded a controversial offside goal against Hallein, conceded a goal in return and virtually lost the title race with the defeat, he said to the referee: "Maybe we won't need linesmen any more soon." The answer? "I don't think we'll live to see that."

Experiment in England
A new field trial in the Premier League could help in the future. Following trials in US basketball, 28 smartphones around the pitch are to be the semi-automatic solution this season. They will increase the amount of data and record everything more accurately. Also conceivable in the lower house? "Who would have thought 15 years ago that we would be streaming everything today?" asks Lapkalo. Indeed: tickers, online news in real time and (less popular) streams have long been a reality for the amateurs.

What works in Africa - fans help the VAR by uploading cell phone videos to a Telegram channel - is also conceivable in Eugendorf. On-site video evidence has already been tested several times - most recently in Anif, for example, after an alleged mistake. Clarification of this saved the home side an unpleasant penalty or penalty certification.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

