9 days after the award:
Fairness Award winner receives three red cards!
Just one and a half weeks after Upper Austria's 32 fairest soccer teams of the previous season were honored, not all award winners lived up to their names like Uttendorf: First and foremost not UFC Rohrbach-Berg: In the Upper Austrian League 1:2 against Weißkirchen, the Mühlviertel team saw red three times!
If it's not just red cards - as happened in Rohrbach and Hofkirchen in the Mühlviertel: In the Innviertel, a violent thunderstorm ended Schalchen/Mattighofen - Uttendorf at the Wohenende! The game was stopped after 47 minutes at 1:1 and abandoned after 84. A fair game, in which there was only one yellow card . . .
Uttendorf thus lived up to its name as one of last season's fairness award winners. As one of 32 teams that OÖFV President Gerhard Götschhofer and "Vice" Thomas Prammer had only awarded on August 8 in the Linz Casino and rewarded with vouchers worth a total of € 64,000.
UFC Rohrbach-Berg was also honored as the fairest (and best) team of the last Eastern Provincial League season. Before the Upper Austrian league newcomers were handed three red cards in their 1:2 home draw against Union Weißkirchen:
- The first was given to the substitute keeper for a foul after which he ended up on the operating table with a shin fracture.
- The second was given to coach Dietmar Schuster, because the referee had probably misplaced the foul committed by the goalkeeper outside the penalty area and therefore awarded a penalty instead of a free kick. Schuster responded with "This is the Upper Austrian league, not second division". Red for the referee, the next refereeing error for the coach: "Because I didn't insult him"
- And the third red card was given to the fair play award winner Rohrbach for a foul in stoppage time and dakit shortly before the final whistle.
One team was also sent off three times. TUS Hofkirchen saw two red cards and one yellow-red card in their 2-1 defeat to SPG Katsdorf to kick off the district league!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.