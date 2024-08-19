Why there is no Austrian in the MotoGP

The 69-year-old won five World Championship races in the 125 cc class between 1985 and 1986, making him the last Austrian GP winner to date. The last Austrian to compete in MotoGP was Martin Bauer, who only contested two races in 2013 thanks to a wildcard. Maximilian Kofler was last active in Moto3 in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Domestic talent rarely makes it to the top of the world of motorcycle road racing, which is partly due to the international competition, but also to the domestic infrastructure. Rosenthaler often has to train abroad. "We ride quite a lot, but have to go to Slovakia or Hungary. There are also few karting tracks and in winter we base ourselves in a motorhome in Spain," explained the man from Linz. In summer, the weather conditions are even better than in Spain, "but we lack the track," he lamented. "In Spain and Italy, it's more of a popular sport than in Austria," Rammerstorfer emphasized.