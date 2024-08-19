"Sensitive topic"
Why there is no Austrian in the MotoGP
Two young Austrian hopefuls showed their potential at the motorcycle world championship in Spielberg at the weekend. 18-year-old Jakob Rosenthaler made his debut in the third-tier Moto3 World Championship after a solid race with a 22nd place, while 20-year-old Leo Rammerstorfer finished in the top ten twice in the Red Bull Rookies Cup. However, the two Upper Austrians started their careers at a clear disadvantage compared to the international competition.
"If you don't sow, you can't reap"
Rosenthaler and Rammerstorfer only decided to pursue a career in motorcycling when they were around 14 years old. "How can an Austrian be so strong at that age when he is racing against countries where the boys have been riding at the top level since the age of eight?" asked the red-white-red motorcycling legend August "Gustl" Auinger in an APA interview. For many years, when asked where the next Austrian would be in the motorcycle world championship, he replied: "If you don't sow anything, you can't reap anything."
The 69-year-old won five World Championship races in the 125 cc class between 1985 and 1986, making him the last Austrian GP winner to date. The last Austrian to compete in MotoGP was Martin Bauer, who only contested two races in 2013 thanks to a wildcard. Maximilian Kofler was last active in Moto3 in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Domestic talent rarely makes it to the top of the world of motorcycle road racing, which is partly due to the international competition, but also to the domestic infrastructure. Rosenthaler often has to train abroad. "We ride quite a lot, but have to go to Slovakia or Hungary. There are also few karting tracks and in winter we base ourselves in a motorhome in Spain," explained the man from Linz. In summer, the weather conditions are even better than in Spain, "but we lack the track," he lamented. "In Spain and Italy, it's more of a popular sport than in Austria," Rammerstorfer emphasized.
The financial hurdles in motorsport are also traditionally high and are in the five-figure range per season for young riders. With the "Road to MotoGP", rights holder Dorna Sports supports ambitious young riders within the framework of competitions and programs, "economic factors should not play a role", it is said. The Red Bull Rookies Cup has been in existence since 2007, where riders aged 14 and over only have to pay for their own travel and accommodation.
However, a good level is required to make it there, as the Red Bull Rookies Cup with KTM bikes serves as a stepping stone to the Moto3 World Championship. As part of an international series, the MiniGP has therefore been held in Austria since 2022 with five race weekends; participants must be at least ten years old. Auinger is the patron of both junior series. "We notice that there are children who are discovering the sport for themselves," said Auinger. However, if a talent wants to train and test beyond that, the ServusTV expert added that the opportunities are lacking.
"If Austria wants it, it would work"
Auinger does see solutions to the track problem. "There are kart tracks in Austria that would be fantastic for the MiniGP. But these tracks do not have a permit for the MiniGP," he explained. The track operators would be afraid of waking sleeping dogs by applying for a permit and thus losing their business. "It is a very sensitive issue." In Spain, the nation is behind it, "not yet here," said Auinger about the sport, which is often criticized for its noise and environmental impact. "If Austria wanted to do it, it would work."
With Rosenthaler and Rammerstorfer, the two Austrian hopes for the future have already gained valuable experience in the Red Bull Rookies Cup. The two compatriots are also currently team-mates in the "JuniorGP" in Spain, where Moto3 bikes are also ridden. In a few years, the two want to fulfill their dream of competing in MotoGP, despite the starting disadvantage.
