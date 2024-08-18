Enough is enough! Gorenzel hits the referee boss

Call to the Bundesliga

The performance of the referee and the VAR once again drove Gorenzel up the wall - there were several controversial penalty scenes, which he was able to study in detail thanks to the replays. Immediately after the match, he called the Bundesliga and demanded a discussion with the whistle men. "I wanted a meeting with one of the chairmen of the refereeing commission. They promised me that. The meeting will now take place during the week."

Decisions are now rocket science

What got the head of sport so angry? "I want the different assessments of the penalty scenes to be explained to me. For me, the decisions are now rocket science that I no longer understand."