Austria outraged again

Enough is enough! Gorenzel hits the referee boss

Nachrichten
18.08.2024 21:15

Despite the 2-0 defeat against Sturm, there was praise for Austria Klagenfurt! The sporting director sees a clear improvement in the team's performance. However, the referees and the VAR were once again not convincing.  

Austria Klagenfurt's sporting director Günther Gorenzel watched the unfortunate 0:2 against Sturm at home in Krumpendorf in front of the TV set! He had words of encouragement for his team: "I can see a clear improvement in our performance. We put in a great performance against Sturm, but unfortunately we weren't rewarded for it. If we carry on like this, we'll soon get the results we need."

Call to the Bundesliga
The performance of the referee and the VAR once again drove Gorenzel up the wall - there were several controversial penalty scenes, which he was able to study in detail thanks to the replays. Immediately after the match, he called the Bundesliga and demanded a discussion with the whistle men. "I wanted a meeting with one of the chairmen of the refereeing commission. They promised me that. The meeting will now take place during the week."

Decisions are now rocket science
What got the head of sport so angry? "I want the different assessments of the penalty scenes to be explained to me. For me, the decisions are now rocket science that I no longer understand."

Gorenzel gives two examples: "Simon Straudi was clearly brought down by Sturm this time when he had a chance, and the VAR didn't intervene. But it did a week earlier when Thorsten Mahrer was fouled against Rapid. Or in the European Championship semi-final between Spain and Germany, there was a hand from a Spaniard and the VAR did nothing. On Saturday, Jonas Kühn made a similar handball against us - the VAR intervened immediately. The rules are the same everywhere, why are they interpreted so differently? I don't want to discredit the referees, I expect an explanation. We also want to develop and learn from the discussion."

Albert Kurka
Albert Kurka
