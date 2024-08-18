Destruction and devastation: Austria under water

Clean-up work continues in Lower Austria

After Hollabrunn (Lower Austria) was declared a disaster area on Friday, heavy rain fell there again on Saturday. The clean-up has been continuing since Sunday morning. In Hollabrunn, several fire departments were still busy with cleaning work. Helpers were also deployed in the district of Neunkirchen, where heavy rain had caused flooding on Saturday. Following storms, the fire department was also deployed in the Amstetten district on Sunday night to pump out cellars and remove trees from roads.