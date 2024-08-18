Slimy Adriatic Sea
Carpet of algae spreads, holidaymakers “flee”
Once again, images of slimy beaches are circulating the web. Once again, Croatian and Italian coasts are said to be particularly affected. Some holidaymakers are even "so disgusted that they are driving off the coast to find a clean bay", reports the German newspaper "Bild". What you can do.
"As usual, August is the most important vacation period for Italians. But those who have now come to the vacation resort of Rimini on the Adriatic coast are out of luck: the water on the coast is covered in a strange foam," writes one X user, posting a video of the evidence and asking: "Would you want to swim in water like this?"
Video of the algae slime in Rimini, Italy:
Similar picture in Rovinj, Croatia. A user posts a photo on Facebook that also shows the notorious algae slime - or "sea snot" - in a strong form. Holidaymakers have to "deal with the disgusting goo" on numerous beaches, complains Bild. The popular vacation resorts of Rovinj and Poreč are currently particularly affected.
Picture of the algae slime in Rovinj, Croatia:
The slime seems to be getting thicker - and, if you look around on social media and talk to vacation returnees, it also seems to appear more frequently and consistently around late lunchtime. According to experts, this is probably primarily due to the water temperature - which is now over 28 degrees Celsius in the Adriatic, sometimes even over 30 degrees.
Swimming fun in Pula is also somewhat dampened:
A veritable paradise for so-called phytoplankton, which multiplies particularly quickly at high temperatures - hence the name "algal bloom". Waste water or agricultural waste may also serve as a breeding ground.
A few weeks ago, the "Krone" had the opportunity to see the situation in Rovinj for itself - and asked marine biologist and underwater photographer Marc Stickler: "It may be unpleasant for people, but it is harmless (to health, note)," he reassured us.
However, the thicker the carpet, the more unpleasant bathing becomes. It is generally recommended to take a thorough shower afterwards.
"We just need to change the bay"
Kristijan Antic, who runs a boat rental company in Croatia, also has a very valuable tip in his blog: "For us boaters, the following applies: if there is a sea bloom, we have a clear advantage - we just need to change bays."
And what if you don't have a boat? Even then, you should probably try to find bays that are "open to the south or east. There will be less sea snot there," the local is certain.
Bad for fishing
The problem of algal slime has been exacerbated by the heatwaves of recent weeks, according to the fishermen's association Confcooperative Fedagripesca. The slime obstructs the propellers and makes it very difficult to clean the mechanical elements. There have also been complaints about damage to the nets.
Heat also brings jellyfish & co.
However, the slime is just one symptom: the consequences of climate change are now becoming increasingly apparent. In view of water temperatures of more than 30 degrees, Italian experts were already talking about a "tropicalization" of the Mediterranean at the end of July. The jellyfish invasions, which are increasingly being reported in summer, are also a sign of the climatic changes affecting the Adriatic.
"Adriatic Sea has reached temperatures of the Maldives"
"The Adriatic Sea has reached temperatures of the Maldives, but without their colors," marine biologist Roberto Danovaro told the newspaper "La Repubblica". Because of the heatwave, the living conditions are ideal for tropical fish, which are spreading more and more in the Adriatic.
Sounds harmless, but the long-term consequences of climate change are not yet foreseeable. Biologists and chemists are testing the water in the Adriatic this summer. The aim is to get a clearer picture of what is really happening in the water as a result of climate change.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.