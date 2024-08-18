Festival finale
Frequency: A generational meeting of rappers
On the last of the four Frequency days, the weather finally showed some mercy - three and a half days of sweltering heat ended with refreshing rain, a very cheerful Peter Fox and a focused Money Boy. The 2025 edition has already been announced: it will take place from August 14 to 16.
Late, but still - in the final phase of this year's Frequency Festival, the heavens opened their floodgates and provided some redemptive rain, but not really any redemptive cooling. While the Viennese rapper Money Boy plays his last notes of the encore, the clouds break and the Green Park is completely flooded for a good half hour. After three and a half days of sweltering heat and only temporary cloud cover, the change in the weather is a welcome change, releasing unexpected energy in the visitors one last time. At the end of the festival, the organizers bring in rap acts from all generations and mix in a little EDM and singer/songwriter music. The term "crossover" probably applies most accurately to the Frequency.
Better to stay within the norm
But before the wet drops, there were still a few hours of heat to get through. This, in turn, meant that the number of fans enchanted by British TikTok hype Beth McCarthy on the Space Stage was negligible. The mixture of digestible pop and smooth punk attitude fits perfectly into the festival. It can be a little cheeky at times, but please don't break any boundaries and stay within the norm. A so-called "normie" is McCarthy's fellow countryman Sam Tompkins, who, as a representative of what feels like 282,491 singer/songwriters, throws his life-heavy gems on stage in the most acoustic corset possible - but with the difference that Tompkins also has the necessary charisma to stand out from the bulk of the competition.
While DJ Southstar blasted the Space Stage with interchangeable beats, the trash factor ramped up on the Green Stage. The newly rehabilitated Dutchman Joost Klein (he was banned from the song contest in Malmö in May after an incident with a camerawoman, but was acquitted of all charges a few days ago), who came to prominence with Ski Aggu and the quasi-remix of the Otto song "Friesenjung", sends his 90s-inspired Eurodance techno tracks across the rocky terrain as unfiltered as possible and receives a lot of encouragement from the party crowd wearing sunglasses and fun T-shirts. Time and again, he celebrates Money Boy in his interludes and tries to get by with as little pretension and level as possible. To sum up: he succeeded.
Focus properly aligned
Money Boy lets the German rapper Souly take the lead beforehand and concentrates on a more basic, old-school setlist himself, which includes classics such as "Monte Carlo" and newer hits such as "Lackfarbe ist Mango" as well as the old classics "Gucci und Prada" and, of course, "Dreh den Swag auf". His crew of several people support him on stage with beats, dancing and singing, while the "Boi" himself, with his thick chain, yellow shirt and great enthusiasm for movement, is enthusiastically cheered on by the crowd. Just like a month ago at Rolling Loud in Ebreichsdorf, the Viennese is also in good shape at Frequency. The focus on sound and career is certainly doing Money Boy a lot of good.
The fact that people are increasingly migrating to the Space Stage during his performance is down to RIN. The German belongs to a younger batch of rappers who are particularly popular with Generation Z. As a result, the area fills up for the first time and the fans get their money's worth despite the wild and raging rain in places. Jazeek and Makko also belong to the "young wild ones" who try to win over Money Boy's audience on the Green Stage and certainly acknowledge their successes and encouragement. But Sido proves on the Space Stage that even old brooms sweep well. While Bushido recently announced the end of his musical career, the 43-year-old Sido is still going strong and delivers a surprisingly energetic show with a cheeky snout and all the big hits from "Bilder im Kopf" to "Mit dir" and "Mein Block". He also recalls that he "really punched Dominic Heinzl in the face". Every international artist has their own memories of Austria.
Successful headliner contrast
However, the headliner duel is once again unequal. On the one hand, "city monkey" Peter Fox gave a dancehall-infused headlining performance par excellence and conveyed exactly what many other headliners had lacked on the previous days: ease, charisma, a laid-back demeanor and original, captivating music. In addition to songs like "Alles neu" or "Haus am See", there was also enough room for a few Seeed covers - a triumphal procession that will soon be continued indoors at the Wiener Stadthalle on September 15. Meanwhile, Donaustadt's best-known rap son Yung Hurn closes the festival on the Green Stage. The really big years are over, but he can still count on an enthusiastic number of fans celebrating him and his provocative lyrics at his quasi-home show.
Gigi D'Agostino was supposed to provide a great atmosphere on the Space Stage at the end of the festival, but after he canceled, local heroes Camo & Krooked were given the chance to prove themselves before the big closing fireworks display brought the short but lavish 2024 festival season to a close. Before we head into a much quieter autumn in terms of major events, everything has of course already been planned for the next big event. The Frequency Festival 2025 will take place from August 14 to 16 - an additional day is always possible depending on the artists on offer. Tickets are already available from today, Sunday, at www.frequency.at. To tide you over, you can already start thinking and discussing who will be taking to the Green Park stages next year.
