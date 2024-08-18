This is how fundamentally Mercedes wants to clean up vans

This platform consists of three modules that are to be combined with each other. The front module is always the same. At the rear, there are either running axles or, for the overdue all-wheel drive in the EQV, motorized axles with a significant increase in power. In between, there is a differently configured battery module with 800-volt batteries for a range of more than 500 kilometers at best, Zygan explains the plan. As with the next CLA in the passenger car world, there is also the new MB.OS operating system, which bundles many functions on a few central computers and, with over-the-air updates, creates the basis for assistants through to autonomous driving and for infotainment that is better than in the S-Class today.