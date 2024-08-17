Hotspots also in the low mountain range and Sellrain Valley

The storms in Tyrol also caused problems elsewhere on Friday evening. The Sellraintalstraße (L13) will remain closed until at least Monday after a mudslide in the Sellrain municipal area between Sellrain and Kematen. According to the state, a bypass is possible via one-way traffic out of the valley via Grinzens (Tanneben district) and into the valley via Oberperfuss (L233 Oberperfer Straße).