At the start of the cup
Rangnick with worries at home against Bayern
Austrian team boss Ralf Rangnick made a home visit on the occasion of the first cup round of his former club Ulm against Bayern on Saturday - and was a little worried about his ÖFB players.
Home visit. With a few appointments - team boss Ralf Rangnick was already looking forward to his time in Backnang. On Friday, the German visited the cup opener of his former club Ulm, where the 66-year-old was a player and coach. And that was against Bayern, where he was being considered as a new coach.
With just under three weeks to go before the Nations League opener in Slovenia, Rangnick is naturally looking at the team players in particular. And there are a few "problem children". Leipzig's Christoph Baumgartner is "not yet able to train with the team after knee surgery. It's questionable whether he'll be fit in time."
Marko Arnautovic could also "be short for the next training session" after a thigh strain. And how far along is David Alaba after tearing his cruciate ligament? Rangnick is in regular contact with the captain. "He's doing well. The decisive factor is that he can meet the highest demands of Real and us. Whether one or two months earlier or later - the important thing is that he is 100 percent fit."
Rangnick is delighted with "Austria's" European Cup appearances. Rapid have progressed, while Salzburg are hoping to follow Sturm into the Champions League main competition. "The Bulls have done well so far. If they keep playing like this, they have a chance to surprise us. And if Sturm find their feet again, I think they can do a lot."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
