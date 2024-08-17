Vorteilswelt
2:2 against Rapid II

Leo Mikic ended Lustenau’s goal drought

Nachrichten
17.08.2024 08:25

A penalty from Leo Mikic, a dream free-kick from Namory Cisse - Austria Lustenau scored for the first time in League Two, but it was still only enough for a point. SW Bregenz squandered a lead in the RB Arena, also 2:2.

comment0 Kommentare

Lustenau Austria's goal drought in League Two came to an end in round three. After Abdellah Baallal was fouled in the Rapid penalty area, Leo Mikic confidently converted the resulting penalty to give Austria a 1:0 lead - the relief among the team and the fans was palpable. However, the lead did not last long against the young Viennese side. Just three minutes later, Mouhamed Gueye headed in a corner to make it 1:1. After an interesting first 45 minutes, the teams went into the break with a draw - both the Austrians and the visitors played good soccer.

First goal celebration for Austria Lustenau. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
First goal celebration for Austria Lustenau.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Lustenau then got stronger. And took the lead again through Namory Cisse - with a dream free-kick from the 21-year-old that bounced off the underside of the crossbar and into the net. FCL goalie Göschl could only look on in disbelief. However, the visitors then equalized almost out of nowhere - 2:2 final score in front of 2132 spectators in Bregenz, at least the goal curse was broken.

Lars Nussbaumer's dream goal was not enough to secure three points in the Red Bull Arena. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Lars Nussbaumer's dream goal was not enough to secure three points in the Red Bull Arena.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Rollercoaster for Bregenz
When SW Bregenz took a 1-0 lead after 13 minutes at FC Liefering, black and white fan chants echoed through the otherwise empty Red Bull Arena. Lars Nussbaumer had scored, it was a bombastic goal. The Bregenzerwald native nailed the ball half-volley from 18 meters into the left corner of the net with his powerful left foot, shocking the young Bulls. However, they equalized in the first half and later took the lead themselves. Adriel's penalty goal secured a point for the Van Acker team after all.

Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
Folgen Sie uns auf