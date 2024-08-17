Leo Mikic ended Lustenau’s goal drought

Lustenau Austria's goal drought in League Two came to an end in round three. After Abdellah Baallal was fouled in the Rapid penalty area, Leo Mikic confidently converted the resulting penalty to give Austria a 1:0 lead - the relief among the team and the fans was palpable. However, the lead did not last long against the young Viennese side. Just three minutes later, Mouhamed Gueye headed in a corner to make it 1:1. After an interesting first 45 minutes, the teams went into the break with a draw - both the Austrians and the visitors played good soccer.