Fell 5 meters in front of her husband and daughter

A 47-year-old woman from the Vöcklabruck district was injured on Friday when she, her husband and their daughter wanted to climb up the 1,691-metre-high Traunstein from the turnaround point on Traunsteinstraße in Gmunden via the Zierlersteig. At an altitude of approx. 830 meters above sea level, on the climbing passage above the so-called "surprise", a handle to which the woman was holding on may have broken off, whereupon she fell approx. five meters over rocky terrain and rolled over twice.



Flown to Gmunden LKH

The emergency helicopter "Martin 3" was able to rescue the injured hiker from the crash site using a rope and take her to the Salzkammergut Klinikum Gmunden after first aid. The husband and daughter were able to descend into the valley on foot without outside help.