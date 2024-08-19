Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Great recipe book

What Silvia bakes is (not) for the cat!

Nachrichten
16.08.2024 16:20

Pastry chef Silvia Stöhs has two great passions: Baking cakes in the charming town café in Murau. And (her) cats! This has now resulted in the book: "Kuchenbacken (nicht) für die Katz", which accompanies the reader with tasty recipes all year round.

comment0 Kommentare

"I've always loved animals," says the Upper Styrian. "But my own two cats, 'Grace' and 'Ruby', have really changed me! My view of things, even of life. They are creatures that would never betray or disappoint you, they show us what love is. They are quite rightly called angels on four paws."

It obviously looks good! (Bild: Erwin Horn)
It obviously looks good!
(Bild: Erwin Horn)

Through her love of cats, Silvia Stöhs also came into contact with animal welfare organizations. And came to the realization: "It's amazing what many of them do, it's actually unbelievable. There are actually people who spend all their money on animals in need, who sacrifice their free time. I admire that immensely."

She is particularly enthusiastic about "Pfoten in Not", "Katzenhoffnung" and "Handicats", "also because animals often have massive limitations, but these wonderful people make their lives worth living and beautiful". 

(Bild: Erwin Horn)
(Bild: Erwin Horn)
(Bild: Erwin Horn)
(Bild: Erwin Horn)
(Bild: Erwin Horn)
(Bild: Erwin Horn)
(Bild: Erwin Horn)
(Bild: Erwin Horn)

And she wanted to support them - and then came up with the idea of doing it her own way. "I like baking cakes, including my own recipes, and my dad is a wonderful amateur photographer. So we combined the two."

Zitat Icon

Cake doesn't solve problems - but neither does an apple.

Silvia Stöhs rät zu Genuss

The result is a beautiful, high-quality baking book with 168 pages and 52 great cake recipes to accompany you throughout the year - from Sunday Guglhupf to chocolate raspberry tart to espresso nut cake or the classic curd cheese strudel. And not only that, "there are also stories, explanations and anecdotes. And the plea that we should never turn a blind eye to animal suffering, but take action!

The book is availableat buchdrucker.at/buchladen/Backen-nicht-fuer-die-Katz and costs 28 euros. The profit will be donated!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christa Blümel
Christa Blümel
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf