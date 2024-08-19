Great recipe book
What Silvia bakes is (not) for the cat!
Pastry chef Silvia Stöhs has two great passions: Baking cakes in the charming town café in Murau. And (her) cats! This has now resulted in the book: "Kuchenbacken (nicht) für die Katz", which accompanies the reader with tasty recipes all year round.
"I've always loved animals," says the Upper Styrian. "But my own two cats, 'Grace' and 'Ruby', have really changed me! My view of things, even of life. They are creatures that would never betray or disappoint you, they show us what love is. They are quite rightly called angels on four paws."
Through her love of cats, Silvia Stöhs also came into contact with animal welfare organizations. And came to the realization: "It's amazing what many of them do, it's actually unbelievable. There are actually people who spend all their money on animals in need, who sacrifice their free time. I admire that immensely."
She is particularly enthusiastic about "Pfoten in Not", "Katzenhoffnung" and "Handicats", "also because animals often have massive limitations, but these wonderful people make their lives worth living and beautiful".
And she wanted to support them - and then came up with the idea of doing it her own way. "I like baking cakes, including my own recipes, and my dad is a wonderful amateur photographer. So we combined the two."
Cake doesn't solve problems - but neither does an apple.
Silvia Stöhs rät zu Genuss
The result is a beautiful, high-quality baking book with 168 pages and 52 great cake recipes to accompany you throughout the year - from Sunday Guglhupf to chocolate raspberry tart to espresso nut cake or the classic curd cheese strudel. And not only that, "there are also stories, explanations and anecdotes. And the plea that we should never turn a blind eye to animal suffering, but take action!
The book is availableat buchdrucker.at/buchladen/Backen-nicht-fuer-die-Katz and costs 28 euros. The profit will be donated!
