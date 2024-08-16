Was almost drowned
Happy ending for three-year-old after swimming accident
Fortunately, there is also good news. And one comes five days after a swimming accident in St. Martin im Mühlkreis from the Passau Children's Hospital near the border. The little patient, who was resuscitated by the lifeguard, has now been allowed to leave the hospital.
"I'm delighted that everything turned out well," says lifeguard Thomas Willnauer, who had resuscitated the little boy after hearing from the "Krone" that the three-year-old swimmer and patient was allowed to return home.
An hour's wait
The boy had been found by his mother in the area of the water slide after he had "run off" in an unobserved moment while playing in the sand. After resuscitation, it took almost an hour for the helicopter to take off for Passau - because there was no bed available for the little intensive care patient anywhere in Upper Austria.
At school, it's the teacher's fault if something doesn't go as planned for the children. At the club, it's the coach's fault if they don't succeed. And if the kids fight and quarrel, it certainly never started with their own offspring.
We live in a time when it's always the others' fault when something happens. Even in the outdoor pool, of course, because there's a lifeguard there to keep an eye on things. But stop! Parents or accompanying persons cannot hand over their responsibility to the cashier. Because in the pool, the duty of supervision lies with adults who go there with non-swimmers or bad swimmers. And there's only one thing to do: your eyes are always on the child!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.