“We will trigger all emotions”

"Life can't always be funny"

Are we Austrians really as described in the song? "I believe that Austrians are very contradictory, but in a likeable way. We have the ability to laugh at ourselves. That's what makes us a bit special." But the trio will also show another, thoughtful side on the Sparkasse-OÖ main stage: "Life can't always just be funny, sometimes it's also sad, which is why the album and our performances are as multifaceted as life itself," Seiler says thoughtfully. Pizzera adds: "We will trigger all kinds of emotions."