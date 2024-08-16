"Krone" festival gets underway
“We will trigger all emotions”
The guys from AUT of ORDA promise a colorful hussar ride through all genres for the Linz "Krone" festival, which finally starts today! From Friday to Sunday, numerous acts will once again take to the stages on the Urfahr market square. All info kronefest.at.
"Wir san ois, oba fix net normal", sings the Austrian supergroup around the musicians Paul Pizzera (Pizzera & Jaus), Christopher Seiler (Seiler & Speer) and the music producer Daniel Fellner - at the latest when this unofficial anthem of Austria is played on the banks of the Danube in Linz, there will be no stopping the fans: "'I am from Austria' does have a say, but it's cool that 'Fix net normal' has now developed the character of an anthem," smiles Paul Pizzera in the "Krone" interview.
"Life can't always be funny"
Are we Austrians really as described in the song? "I believe that Austrians are very contradictory, but in a likeable way. We have the ability to laugh at ourselves. That's what makes us a bit special." But the trio will also show another, thoughtful side on the Sparkasse-OÖ main stage: "Life can't always just be funny, sometimes it's also sad, which is why the album and our performances are as multifaceted as life itself," Seiler says thoughtfully. Pizzera adds: "We will trigger all kinds of emotions."
"A really great performance"
Who is in charge with the three thoroughbred musicians? "It depends on what it's about. But when it comes to music, the last thing that goes through my hands is everything. Whether that's good or bad remains to be seen," laughs Fellner - before Pizzera backs him up with a determined "it's good".
What does the trio think of Upper Austria? "I also like Lower Austria," jokes Pizzera. Daniel Fellner and Christopher Seiler then find the right words after all: "We have a lot of Upper Austrians in our crew and are all really looking forward to Linz." Pizzera concludes: "It will be a colorful hussar ride through all genres. A really cool gig."
