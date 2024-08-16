Before reception in home country
“Beauty video” by Imane Khelif causes a stir
The controversial Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has caused a stir with a video on Instagram. The athlete shows herself in a decidedly feminine light and adds a combative message to the post. The post was published around an official award from the Algerian president.
"To get my medal, I didn't waste time on beauty salons or shopping. I never felt the need to conform to these norms to prove myself," Khelif writes alongside the Instagram video, in which she smiles at the camera wearing flower earrings, styled and dressed in a floral outfit while proudly presenting her gold medal from Paris.
"Clothes don't make the man, and the way you look doesn't reveal who you are. You can be feminine and elegant if you want, but you don't need embellishments or high heels in the ring," Khelif continues. Another message to all her critics and, above all, to all those who have been fiercely hostile to her on social media.
Meanwhile, the French judiciary is investigating massive hostility against Khelif during the Olympic Games in Paris. Her lawyer Nabil Boudi wrote on the internet platform X that the investigation should show who was behind the "misogynistic, racist and sexist campaign" against the boxer.
Honored by the president
On her return home, Khelif was received by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Thursday. The 25-year-old was honored and awarded. "Today I had the honor of being awarded the Order of National Merit by the President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune," the boxer also commented on Instagram.
She also revealed that she was very hurt by the discussions surrounding her gender. "I'm not lying to you, it affected me. It affected me a lot, it hurt me a lot. The scenario was very scary. Thank God everyone in Algeria and in the Arab world knew Imane Khelif with her femininity, her courage and her will," said the boxer.
