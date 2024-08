Women are still outnumbered in Carinthia’s judiciary

Everything actually seemed clear: Tina Frimmel-Hesse, the first runner-up - i.e. the deputy director - applied for the head position at the public prosecutor's office in Klagenfurt. However, the personnel commission ranked her lower than a male colleague. At the end of August, Justice Minister Alma Zadic will hold another hearing. Only then will it be decided whether a woman could be appointed for the first time in Carinthia. So far, it has only ever been enough for deputies, such as at Klagenfurt Provincial Court, where Ulrike Svetina works as deputy. But here too, with the upcoming retirement of President Bernd Lutschounig, it will be exciting next summer to see whether women apply - and what chances they have.